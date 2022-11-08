The Mankato East boys team was in 10th place after the first mile of the state cross country meet Saturday, then moved up to fourth place after two miles.
Over the last 1,800 meters, coach Chris Ward knew it was going to be close.
“We all got together at the finish line, and I told them we were state champs,” Ward said. “They kinda went nuts.”
The Cougars’ historic season ended Saturday at the St. Olaf course in Northfield with the first Class AA championship in program history. The Cougars also won the first Big Nine Conference and Section 2 championships for the first time this season.
“It was really exciting,” senior Nick Brauer said. “We hugged our families, we hugged each other. It was awesome.”
Ward said the key to winning the championship was that each runner stuck to a plan.
“Sometimes in the big meet, runners go out too fast and then fall back,” Ward said. “Our guys trusted their paces and ran their races and trusted their teammates.
Junior Isaiah Anderson, who was the winner at the Big Nine meet and runner-up at the section meet, was East’s top finisher, placing ninth in 15:52.5.
Junior Luke Scholtes placed 30th in 16:42.5, followed by sophomore Joseph Foley in 39th in 16:53.5,
Brauer, the only senior on the team, took 51st in 16:59.5 and junior Evan McLean in 60th in 17:06.2.
The Cougars scored 111 points to edge Rock Ridge by two points. Foley finished .2 seconds ahead of a Rock Ridge runner; had that order been reversed, the team would have tied, though East would have won the sixth-runner tiebreaker.
Both Brauer and McLean passed runners from Rock Ridge toward the end.
“With 100 meters to go, we were losing,” Brauer said.
The Cougars lost to Rock Ridge at the University of Minnesota meet in late September, as the season closed, Ward said he begin to feel like the Cougars might have the best team at the state meet.
“You look at other teams or even your own teammates, and you start to think ‘if they can do it, why can’t I,?’ “ Ward said. “You put in the work, and hopefully, you realize how good you are.”
Winning the conference and section meets helped to build confidence, and it all came together at the state meet.
“It’s been a big year,” Anderson said. “We worked all year, and to finally get that state championship, it’s a big accomplishment.
“We’re only losing one of our top seven (runners) so we think we can win it again.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.