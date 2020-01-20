A year ago, the Mankato East and Austin boys basketball teams shared the Big Nine Conference title.
Monday night at the East gym, the Cougars took a major step in gaining an outright championship by outlasting Austin 58-52 in a battle of top 10 Class AAAA powers.
Senior guard Jax Madson poured through 16 of his game-high 20 points — including four 3-pointers — in the second half, while 6-foot-6 junior forward BJ Omot tallied 15 points and grabbed off seven rebounds for the winners.
“Their defense is a whole different animal,” East coach Joe Madson said. “It’s tough to simulate in practice in that you get layups, open 3s or you’re turning it over. Those are your three options and we missed some bunnies that could have built us some bigger leads. They took the 3 away from us in the first half, but we knocked some down in the second half.”
After Austin (11-2, 8-2 in Big Nine) took a 10-9 lead on Teyghan Hovland’s inside bucket six minutes into the first half, Omot’s head-on layup and Brandon Schendel’s layup off a Grant Hermer assist put the Cougars in front for a lengthy time. However, an 11-5 Packers’ surge — highlighted by a pair of dunks from senior guard Agwa Nywesh along with two 3-pointers from Ogur Gari —produced a 37-33 Austin advantage.
Hermer, who ended up with a team-best six assists, then found Madson for a left-side triple. Omot followed with twisting drive to the cup, and back-to-back 3s from Madson and Joich Gong gave the Cougars a 44-41 lead with 8:25 to go. Madson then fired through a step-back 3-pointer off the right side to expand the Cougars’ margin to 49-43 with 6:32 remaining.
“Our focus every night is to play good defense and we knew with all the good players they have that we needed to clamp down,” Jax Madson said. “They get a lot of their points on forcing turnovers so we had to be smart with the ball. Once you get by them, they’re still right behind you looking to poke the ball. Other than a few turnovers I thought we handled their pressure pretty well.”
East (13-1, 11-0) watched the No. 6-ranked Packers trim the deficit to a single point on three occasions down the stretch, but each time the Cougars came up with an answer foil things.
Omot’s putback turned back one threat while Gong’s slicing drive to the bucket and Madson’s three-pass layup countered things until a free throw by Gong and two by Madson sealed things.
“We knew we needed to limit our turnovers so we practiced all week on that,” Omot said. “Both teams are long and get a lot of possessions. We shared the ball very well offensively. We weren’t throwing shots up from everywhere; we were taking care of the ball and taking time off the clock. They have a lot of veterans and we match up with them pretty well.”
East, the No. 2-ranked Class AAAA team, got eight points and four steals from Gong along with seven points and a team-best eight rebounds from senior post Jordan Merseth.
“We’ve got a bunch of guys who can score, and I think we were able move the ball to tire their defense out a little bit,” Jax Madson said. “They don’t want to play defense that long because they want to get to the other end of the court.”
Nywesh paced the Packers with 16 points while Gari chipped in 10. Both teams shot the ball 46 times from the field, with East making 21 for 45.6 percent compared to the Packers’ 20 makes for 43.4 percent.
East, which won the boards 30-22 and committed more turnovers 16-15, plays Friday at Rochester John Marshall.
