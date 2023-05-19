MANKATO — Mankato East capped an undefeated Big Nine Conference softball season Friday with a 4-2 triumph over Mankato West at Scarlet Field.
West (15-4) was trying to forge into a three-way tie for the title with the Cougars (16-2) and Winona. However, a trio of unearned runs off Scarlets junior right-hander Brooklyn Geerdes and a seventh-inning home run from senior shortstop Peyton Stevermer clinched things for East.
"Both teams made plays and both teams had some big hits to knock runs in," East coach Joe Madson said. "Sure, both teams made some miscues, which you're going to get, and sometimes that's just good offense in making a team make a tough play. They're a good team and winning 3-2 (earlier this season) and 4-2 shows there isn't much separation between us. I love the grit, the heart and mind-set of this team.
"They had some opportunities to take the lead but we were able to shut it down, We were able to pick up that run in the fifth and then Peyton's homer was huge because it gives you that little bit of a cushion. ... These girls really deserve this. They've had a great season and this was one of our goals. Now, our goal is to win the section so we still have a lot of work to do."
Kylinn Stangl, a sophomore right-hander, allowed one earned run on six hits while striking out seven and walking two, one intentionally.
After West tied things on senior center fielder Madelyn Bode's RBI single in the bottom of the third, Stangl set down the next nine hitters before senior shortstop Breck Carlson's single set up a bases-loaded situation in the sixth inning.
"It was kind of stressful going into the game because we wanted to complete the title," said Stangl, who ripped an RBI triple in the first before being walked intentionally three times. "We wanted to win it outright and not share it with anyone else. We were here to compete so when we jumped out on top it was a great feeling.
"I felt I got better as the game went on. I thought my arm started loosening up more and my energy was building. I am an adrenaline pitcher so when I have good plays made behind me it builds me up. West is a great team so we knew to compete with them we'd have to bring our A game."
East scored twice in the first after a Scarlets' error enabled Stangl and freshman second baseman Carlie Wendinger drive in runs with base hits. West got one back in the second when Carlson lined a single up the middle and eventually scored on senior third baseman Lauren Raberge's bouncer into right field.
Sophomore right fielder Madeline Beaty's speed then put the Cougars in front in the fifth. Beaty blistered a single through the hole and scored all the way from first base when Sydney Jacobs' sacrifice bunt caused a throwing errors on her way to third base. Beaty ended up with three hits in the contest, including a single on a comebacker to the mound.
Stevermer's bullet over the center-field fence added an insurance run two innings later.
"We knew the first game with them was super close so we couldn't underestimate them," Stevermer said. "I think this win shows how good we are. We're blessed to have Kylinn as a pitcher and she knows we have her back. I just try to do my part and I was just trying to put the ball in play. We worked really hard for this and we just wanted the title all to ourselves."
Stevermer collected two hits, while Carlson matched that for the Scarlets. Geerdes gave up one earned run while striking out three.
"I thought both teams put forth a great effort," West coach Don Krusemark said. "They made the plays when they needed to and that's a sign of a good team. We've done a good job meshing together and finding the roles each person has. We've gotten good at relishing our roles and making things flow better."
East hosts Belle Plaine at noon Saturday, while the Scarlets' next action will be Thursday in the Section AAA tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.