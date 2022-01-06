Mankato East scored on its first two shots, and it looked like the first game of the crosstown girls hockey season series with Mankato West/Loyola/St. Clair might be an easy win for the Cougars.
Not so fast.
East scored twice in the first 1:17 of the game, but Mankato West/Loyola/St. Clair stayed close. Eventually, the Cougars prevailed 4-3 in a Big Nine Conference girls hockey game Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
“It’s important for our team to realize that every minute, every shift we have to be ready to go,” East coach Amber Prange said. “This is always an emotional game, but just like in the Big Nine, we have a target and we have to show up every night.”
East scored at 19 seconds, when McKenzie Keller took an assist from Jessica Eykyn to make it 1-0. Less than a minute later, Ashley Fischer scored on a breakaway, with an assist from Kalea Homich, to make it 2-0.
But the Scarlets came right back to make it 2-1, with Trinity Jackson scoring from close range, with an assist from Marleigh Jordan.
“We had to leave (the 2-0 deficit) in the past and look forward,” said Scarlets assistant coach Kent Hays, who was filling in because head coach Shaun Reddy was sick. “We’ve talked about that all year. The girls could have been like , ‘oh, boy, here we go.’ I can’t say enough about their effort tonight.”
The rest of the opening period was less frenetic, and Keller scored on a rebound of Eykyn’s shot with 31.9 seconds remaining to make it 3-1.
“I think their goal made us step back a little bit,” Prange said. “We needed to come back and get that one.”
Eliana Rickbeil scored her first varsity goal, assisted by Caitlin Hvinden and Jordan, as the Scarlets cut the deficit to 3-2 at 5:18 of the second period, a score that held until midway through the third period.
Fischer restored East’s two-goal lead, assisted again by Homich, at 10:30 of the final period, appearing to clinch the victory, but the Scarlets had another answer. Jordan collected her third point with a goal at 11:45, assisted by Delaney Geisen.
“Our goalie stepped up and made the first save, and the girls did a good job of limiting the second and third chances,” Hays said. “We’ve been working on that all season, and you didn’t see a lot of second chances out there.”
In the final five minutes, both teams had good scoring chances, but the goaltenders stopped everything. East’s Anna Rader finished with 23 saves, while the Scarlets’ Alayna Smith made 28 stops.
“It seemed like there was always a stick in the way, or the defense made a play to mess up our chemistry,” Prange said. “I think some of our girls were just trying to do too much.”
East (11-4) plays an outdoor game Saturday against Detroit Lakes at St. Paul, while the Scarlets (3-9-1) play at Winona on Saturday.
The teams play again Wednesday, Jan. 19., as part of Hockey Day Minnesota at Blakeslee Stadium.
