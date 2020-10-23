FARIBAULT -- Jacob Eggert threw two touchdown passes in Mankato East's 22-8 victory over Faribault in a Big Southeast District football game Friday.
East scored first when Jacob Eggert passed 30 yards to Puolrah Gong, and the two-point conversion made it 8-0. Faribault tied the game at 8 early in the second quarter.
Early in the third quarter, East recovered a fumble at the Faribault 6, and two plays later, Gus Gartzke scored on a 1-yard run, making it 16-8.
East, which had two second-half turnovers inside the Faribault 10, finally put the game away on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Eggert to Nathan Drumm with 3:25 to play.
Eggert completed 11 of 17 passes for 133 yards, with Gong making four catches for 59 yards. Ethan Sundermeyer rushed for 69 yards on 13 carries.
Jaden Froehlich made seven tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss, and Gong had an interception.
East (2-1) plays again Saturday, Oct. 31, at Byron.
