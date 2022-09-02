Ben Glogowski didn’t get a lot of playing time last season. He was behind a good senior group on the Mankato East football team’s depth chart.
But he paid attention.
“We all wanted to play,” he said, moments before taking the practice field earlier this week. “But we need to take advantage of what we learned. You have to play hard and play fast and play with physicality.”
The Cougars open the season Friday night at home, taking on Stewartville. East went 6-2 in the regular season, the best record since 2006, but things ended with a disappointing loss in the first round of the section playoffs.
“It was hard, but it happens,” said Glogowski, the son of Minnesota State defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski. “We need to learn from that and look forward.”
East coach Eric Davis said the schemes will remain the same, but the play-calling will likely change with a first-year starter at quarterback. Rafe Bowman got some experience last season, finishing games.
“We need to find out what we’re good at instead of looking at what we don’t do well,” Davis said.
Davis said the strength of the team will be defense, where there are five returning players with experience.
“I’m really excited about that group,” Davis said. “We’re going to be young up front, and some guys are going to have to play both ways. We’ll need to develop some depth in our lines.”
Senior linebacker Brian Thilges ranked second on the team with 56 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss, and he recovered two fumbles. He’ll be paired inside with junior Levi Keim-Wolfe, with Glogowski and Alex Hennis on the outside.
“I think we learned that you have to play with physicality,” Glogowski said. “We have more guys back on defense who know what it takes, but we have guys who are ready to step up.”
Up front, junior Tyler Gropel, who made 37 tackles, including 8.0 tackles for loss and two sacks, and senior Riston Wojcik will be on the ends, with junior Ainsley Stubbs and sophomore Donald Thomas inside.
Seniors Michael Bosse and Connor Ratcliff will start at cornerback, with senior Easton Stangl at safety.
“It’s been going really well so far,” Davis said. “It’s going to be interesting to see who steps up and provides some leadership. That’s one of the exciting things about high school football.”
Bowman, a junior, will take over at quarterback, with Glogowski at tailback.
Hennis and sophomore Brogan Madson will start at slot receiver, with senior Domanik Vogelsang and junior Carson Schweim on the outside.
Freshman center Max Morgan anchors the offensive line, flanked by guards Thilges and Stubbs. Senior Beck Severson and freshman Braden Petzel will start at tackles.
“The anticipation (for the first game) is through the roof,” Glogowski said. “We’re all hungry to hit someone else and get after it. We believe in the coaches and the players, and it’s going to be fun to see how we do.”
