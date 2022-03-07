MANKATO — Playing fast meant more turnovers, but the Mankato East girls basketball team wanted to run Monday night.
Keyed by a huge rebounding advantage, the Cougars were able to play fast and it led to a 60-42 victory over Worthington in the semifinals of the Section 2AAA tournament Monday at the East gym.
“We want to be aggressive,” East coach Rob Stevermer said. “We usually make more plays than not. We had a few too many turnovers in the first half, but we wanted to keep running and create opportunities for us.”
The Cougars missed their first six attempts from 3-point range and trailed 14-10 after 10 minutes. Ellie Edberg finally made East’s first 3-pointer at the 9-minute mark, and Macy Birkholz added another to regain the lead.
“We want to take open shots, usually from a pass from inside to out,” coach Stevermer said. “We made a few shots there, and we got some momentum.”
Peyton Stevermer, who had eight rebounds in the first half, hit a 3-pointer to highlight a 9-0 run that put East ahead 25-17 with six minutes to play in the first half. Worthington kept pounding the middle, taking advantage of nine East turnovers, to keep coming back, drawing within 31-27 at halftime.
Mackenzie Schweim scored nine points in the half for the Cougars, who were 4 of 12 from 3-point range but had a 29-14 rebounding advantage.
“Playing fast was huge for us tonight,” Schweim said. “When we move the ball around, a lot of good things happen.”
Birkholz hit a 3-pointer and baseline jumper to start the second half, and the teams traded baskets for most of the first 10 minutes.
Finally the East defense created a few turnovers and got most of the rebounds, sparking a 12-2 run that pushed the lead to 56-39 in the final two minutes.
Schweim had six points and three drives to the basket, and Peyton Stevermer converted a fast-break basket to secure the semifinal victory.
“We made some shots and got a few stops,” coach Stevermer said. “I think we mentally wore them down.”
Schweim finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, and Birkholz scored 11, with three 3-pointers. Edberg had nine points, and Peyton Stevermer finished with nine points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. Lexi Karge had nine points and 10 rebounds as East controlled the boards 48-28.
East ended up with 15 turnovers, only six in the second half.
“Rebounding is a big factor in our game,” coach Stevermer said. “We’ve got girls who can finish in the lane, and it makes it hard on the other team to score.”
East (23-4), the No. 1 seed, plays No. 3 Marshall in the section championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bresnan Arena.
“We’ve never made it that far,” Schweim said. “I’m so proud of our team and so excited for Thursday.”
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial 70, New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva 64: Olivia Harazin scored 29 points as the top-seeded Knights won the Section 2AA, South Subsection championship at Bresnan Arena.
Lauren Cooper added 23 points.
Sophie Stork led NRHEG with 30 points, and Sidney Schultz scored 11.
The Knights (25-4) will play Glencoe-Silver Lake in the section championship game at 8 p.m. Friday at Bresnan Arena. GSL defeated Belle Plaine 67-64 in the North Subsection final Monday.
