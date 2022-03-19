ST. PAUL — St. Paul Como Park tied a state tournament record with 14 3-pointers and defeated Mankato East 91-69 in the third-place game of the Class AAA girls basketball tournament Saturday at Concordia-St. Paul.
"We ran into a really good team," East coach Rob Stevermer said. "I don't think we played our best game, and they got on us with some good shooting. I do know we gave it everything we had."
Macy Birkholz hit a 3-pointer and a jumper to put East on top 5-0, and the Cougars led for the first nine minutes. However, five turnovers allowed St. Paul Como Park to go up 16-15 with eight minutes remaining in the first half.
Peyton Stevermer made two free throws as East regained the lead at 22-21 three minutes later.
St. Paul Como Park (23-7) made seven 3-pointers in the first half to end the half ahead 37-29.
Lexi Karge scored 12 points to lead East, which had 12 turnovers in the first half.
"They mad some adjustments that we didn't handle very well," coach Stevermer said. "We got off to a good start, caused them some problems inside. But they got hot, and that gave them some confidence."
St. Paul Como Park hit two 3-pointers to start the second half, and the lead grew to 19. East cut the deficit to 60-54, but St. Paul Como Park pulled away at the end.
Karge ended up with 23 points, and Birkholz added 15 points, making four 3-pointers. Stevermer and Mackenzie Schweim each scored 11.
East finishes the season at 25-6.
"The girls came up here with a real strong, competitive mindset," coach Stevermer said. "I'm super proud of what they did."
