MANKATO — After stumbling to Rochester John Marshall on Tuesday, the Mankato East girls basketball team relied on stellar defense Thursday night to upend Mankato West 52-41 in a critical Big Nine Conference clash at the East gym.
Senior forward Lexi Karge’s strong inside presence shredded the Scarlets (16-7, 13-7 in Big Nine) for 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Cougars improved to 18-4, 17-2 in the Big Nine. East has a two-game advantage on second-place Austin with three games remaining.
“I felt we really brought the intensity level up as a team on both ends of the court,” said junior guard Peyton Stevermer, who tallied 12 points, four rebounds and four assists. “With sections right around the corner, we just want to keep improving every game.
“Our defense was crazy good tonight. We’ve really worked on covering up and knowing who we are guarding. I felt we played as one tonight instead of playing one on one. We really trusted each other and covered each other’s backs. It feels good to have the lead in the conference, but you just never know when it’s going to be somebody’s night. ... You have to look at it one game at a time.”
West, which lost the first time around on Mackenzie Schweim’s buzzer-beat at Bresnan Arena, led 11-4 in the early stages when junior forward Teresa Kiewiet dropped through a pair of 3-pointers and eighth-grade guard Livi Downs canned another.
However, Schweim’s top-of-the-key triple began an 11-0 spurt that produced a 20-12 lead on two foul shots from Stevermer with 5:06 left in the half.
“East-West games are always a physical battle; it comes down to who can make the plays,” said West senior guard Lani Schoper, who ended up with 15 points, four rebounds and five steals. “They executed better than we did, and they were very strong with Karge in the middle. She makes it tough to get it into the paint, and they’re so athletic and fast. Defense wins games, and East played great defense to come out on top.”
Sophomore guard Emily Birkholz drained a left-side 3-pointer before Karge’s fourth basket of the half — a follow-up basket — put the Cougars in front 25-18.
Kiewiet scored eight of her 15 points in the opening 18 minutes.
Karge’s putback got things going in the second half before 3-pointers from Birkholz and sophomore guard Ellie Edberg expanded the margin to 33-22 and took away much of the drama.
“We knew we had to play our best defense in order to win,” Karge said. “I thought we did a good job of making the extra pass to get the better shot. We were really looking for each other whenever we were open.
“Annika (Younge) is a really good rebounder so I just wanted to keep her off the boards and that ended up getting me some boards as well. ... We wanted to bounce back after Tuesday and this was a good way to do it.”
West trimmed the lead to 42-35 when Downs hit two medium-range shots. However, three straight hoops by Karge and a driving basket by Stevermer with 3:45 remaining increased the lead to 50-35.
Downs scored eight points for the Scarlets, while Birkholz put in eight points for East.
“Defense is going to have to be our calling card going forward,” East coach Rob Stevermer said. “It’s been that way all year, even though we didn’t play great the other night. We had some timely baskets, and Lexi dominated inside. There’s a lot of competitors on these two teams and nobody wants to come and play half-hearted so there’s going to be some competition out there and nothing is going to come easy.”
East connected on 20-54 from the field for 37% compared to the Scarlets’ 14 of 46 for 30% percent. East won the boards 33-20 and committed fewer turnovers 20-16.
“It was a fun atmosphere to play in,” West coach Julia Battern. “Karge had a great game for them. We struggled to contain her inside and she was able to get a lot of O boards. They do a good job of taking away inside shots. They always have somebody in the paint and they defend screens very well. .... We struggled both times we played them with getting good looks around the basket.”
East hosts Rochester Century on Saturday and West travels to Red Wing on Tuesday.
