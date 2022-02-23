Just looking at the Mankato East girls hockey team’s roster, you might come to the conclusion that it’s an inexperienced group.
There are no seniors on the team, something that’s relatively unusual on any varsity squad, especially one that’s competing in the state tournament, as the Cougars will this week.
Don’t be fooled.
It’ll be an experienced group that takes the ice in the Class A tournament at Xcel Energy Center Wednesday in St. Paul.
“I feel like we’ve been together forever,” Cougars’ coach Amber Prange said. “You look at it, and we’ve maybe only added two girls from last year. … Other than that, the other 14 girls have at least been in our locker, been on our team.”
East last went to the state tournament in 2019, and three players remain from that team — juniors McKenzie Keller, Kailey Newton and Emmy Schulz.
Keller is the team’s leader upfront, with 37 goals and 24 assists for 61 points. The 37 goals are tied for 15th in the state according to Minnesota Hockey Hub, while the 61 points rank 18th.
Sophomore Jess Eykyn (27-23—50), Newton (8-24—32) and eighth-grader Ava Tibodeau (18-9—27) have also been major contributors offensively.
As a team, the Cougars average over 5.1 goals per game.
East has also been stout defensively, only surrendering 1.85 goals per game, with junior goalie Anna Rader being a big reason why.
Rader is tied for third in the state with 21 wins. Her .926 save percentage and 1.79 goals-against average are tied for 19th and 22nd in the state, respectively.
“She’s been ready for the responsibility, and she’s been up to the task of proving that she wants to be the backbone. She is the backbone in our D-zone,” Prange said. “She fits a ton of different boxes as far as being a solid goaltender, and we certainly would not have had the success we’ve had this year without her.”
The Cougars enter the state tournament with a record of 21-5 and have been nearly flawless over the last two months.
East has won 16 of its past 17 games, and rolled through the Section 2A tournament before downing Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 3-2 in the final.
The second-half run was highlighted by a 1-0 win over Northfield, which came after the Raiders beat East 5-2 earlier in the season. Northfield will compete in the Class AA tournament this week.
“That Northfield game 100% gave us the confidence that, not only can we skate with these teams, but also we can finish on them,” Prange said. “If we do have strong defense or we do play team defense — that one last backcheck or that one more blocked shot — then we can win.”
East will play second-seeded Orono (24-3) in the quarterfinals Wednesday, which will almost certainly be its toughest opponent of the season to date. The Spartans also played Northfield this season and won 4-0.
While the Cougars have lost five times this season, they had a two-goal lead in four of those five games, so there’s a confidence they can stay in games against anyone.
“Going into this week, we are going to have to play up to another team,” Prange said. “We’re going to have to raise our level and our speed and our decision-making.
“I’m looking forward to how they respond to that.”
The Cougars and Spartans play at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
