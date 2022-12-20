Junior post Ava Miller’s basket with 15 seconds left in overtime Thursday night lifted Rochester Mayo to a thrilling 75-73 Big Nine Conference girls’ basketball win over Mankato East at the East gym.
East (2-4 overall, 2-3 in Big Nine) led much of the contest before senior guard Izabel Ruskell’s four 3-pointers over the final six minutes of regulation time enabled the Spartans (6-1, 6-0) to even things at 65 heading into the extra session. Ruskell ended up with 18 points while Miller tallied 20 points and senior guard Hannah Hanson chipped in 13 points.
“We knew coming in that Mayo was one of the top teams in the conference and it was going to be a fight,” East senior guard Peyton Stevermer said. “They’ve blown out a lot of teams so they came in here with a lot of confidence. We showed that we could come out and compete. Losing by two obviously sucks, but I felt we took some big leaps compared to previous games.
“We’re starting to connect better on the court as a team. I thought are rebounding was very good tonight, but we still need to work on our confidence within and not panicking. We knew we had to step up our defense at the end, but we let No. 14 (Ruskell) shoot a few more threes than we would have liked to. It’s a learning process and we need to learn from this.”
Mayo got the first basket in the overtime when Ruskell hit a short banker. However, buckets from Stevermer and 6-foot-2 junior forward Hailey Petzel along with two free throws from junior guard Macy Birkholz put the Cougars in front 71-69 with 1:53 remaining. Ruskell’s converted two foul shots before Stangl countered with an inside hoop to tie things at 73 with 30 seconds to go.
“We’ve had a lot of close games this year and we’re not quite sure who we are yet,” East coach Rob Stevermer said.
“I told the girls after the the game that we learned a lot about ourselves. We need to be a little more consistent with the spurts we put together.
“We had a few breakdowns tonight which cost us, but we played the conference favorites and I know our girls were excited for that. We were able to get some turnovers and make a couple of runs late in the game. When Macy and Peyton are moving the ball and finding their teammates we can score some points. Mayo is a balanced team with a good post presence and for the most part we were able to slow them down.”
East, which ended up 28 of 60 from the field for 46.6 percent compared to the Spartans 29 of 62 for 46.7 percent, took a 31-30 lead at the break when sophomore forward Kylinn Stangl canned a pair of foul shots in the waning seconds. Junior wing Ellie Edberg dropped through 12 of her 18 points over the opening 18 minutes and Birkholz scored nine of her 13 points in the stretch.
“We executed really well and were able to finish,” Edberg, who also recorded a team-best nine rebounds, said. “Our posts did a good job of finishing and our guards were able to pop-out and shoot the three. I think our offense really helped us get our defense going. ... Our defense was really good inside and moving the ball really helped our offense get some good open shots. “
Stevermer led the Cougars with 21 points and six assists, while Petzel added 12 points and Birkholz came up with a team-best five steals. East won the boards 38-33 while both teams committed 15 turnovers.
East is scheduled to play Thursday at St. Peter.
