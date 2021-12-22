Top-ranked Austin averted an upset Wednesday night as the undefeated Packers outlasted Mankato East 73-66 in a double-overtime Big Nine Conference girls basketball clash at the East gym.
East (4-2, 4-1 in Big Nine) took a 19-17 lead midway through the first half when sophomore guard Macy Birkholz drained a right-side 3-pointer. The Cougars, which committed 23 turnovers and converted just 10 of 12 from the foul line, maintained the lead until junior guard Cassidy Shute’s baseline drive capped a 7-0 run which put the Packers in front 55-54 with 1:42 to go.
After Emma Dudycha’s foul shot made it 56-54, the Cougars drew even on senior forward Lexi Karge’s 8-footer off the glass after coming free of a nifty spin move.
Karge’s layup and a free throw by Birkholz gave East an early lead in the first extra session before Dudycha evened things with a right-side 3-pointer. Dudycha led the Packers with 19 points, while Hope Dudycha fired through 18 points.
“We’ve had some good games over the years, but this was a lot of fun with the crowd and all the intensity,” East coach Rob Stevermer said. “This almost had a playoff feel early in the season so that’s what you want. Our girls did a lot of good things even though we didn’t execute like we wanted down the stretch. We’ve got some lessons to learn, and we’ll get better from this.
“When we rebound well, it keys a lot of things for us. We got a lot of extra possessions by rebounding on the offensive end. We had some good looks down the stretch but just couldn’t put them down. We’ve been shooting free throws pretty well so far, but maybe not in that kind of setting. ... We’ve got some young kids and now we’re going to have to build off this one.”
Austin, which dropped through 20 of 26 foul shots, converted nine free throws in the second overtime to go along with 3-point banker from Emma Dudycha. Shute ended up with 15 points for the winners, who also received 12 points from Reanna Schmidt.
“I thought we played really well as a team,” said Mackenzie Schweim, who finished with 15 points and seven rebounds. “We just got a little bit flustered when they made that late run. We need to work on end of game situations, but this was good for us to see a good team like this.
“We need to work on screening, ball fakes and taking care of the ball. We were patient and moved the ball around well. We were calm and didn’t get flustered too much. We’ve really been working on our defense, and we really played them tough tonight.”
Karge was a force inside, working the interior for 16 points and 11 rebounds to go along with six assists. Birkholz tallied 15 points, while junior guard Peyton Stevermer chipped in 13 points and a trio of assists. Sophomore Ellie Edberg ripped off 11 caroms in helping the Cougars to a 41-24 rebounding edge.
“This was crazy,” Birkholz said. “We really did a good job of passing the ball when things got tough. We had a lot of people in double digits because we shared the ball so well. We really focus a lot on defense and recovering. This will make us tougher mentally as a team and also physically.”
East plays Monday against Hibbing in the Bemidji tournament.
