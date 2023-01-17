The Mankato East girls hockey team knew the formula for beating Big Nine Conference rival Owatonna.
When the teams played in November, the Cougars scored twice in the first period and never looked back, winning 5-2.
The Huskies flipped the script Tuesday, scoring two first-period goals en route to a 3-0 victory in the rematch at All Seasons Arena.
“The shots that we were giving up in the first and second hurt,” East coach Amber Prange said. “Trying to battle out of that mentally was difficult for our girls.”
The game’s first two power plays went to the Cougars at 1:23 and 4:32 of the first period, respectively, but the Huskies killed both and used it to build momentum.
Owatonna got on the board at 10:44 of the first, scoring with a 5-on-3 advantage. Anna Mollenhauer scored on a breakaway at 15:16 to make it 2-0, a lead that would hold into the first intermission.
The Huskies took a five-minute major at 3:23 of the second period while already on the power play, but the Cougars didn’t get much time up a player, as they were assessed a penalty soon after they got the advantage.
East nearly got on the board in the second when Brielle Newton got a nice tip on Jillian Borgmeier’s point shot, but the deflection went just wide.
Owatonna made it 3-0 at 11:06 of the second.
“I definitely think our penalties really slowed us down,” East captain McKenzie Keller said. “Just trying to come off a penalty kill is really hard, especially when they score on a power play. That’s definitely what weighed us down in the first two periods.”
Added Prange: “I feel like Owatonna is always in waves. They send the first wave, they send the second wave, their defense was super aggressive ... it was just hard for our defensemen to be aggressive.”
For the Cougars (14-5), it was another tough night in a schedule that’s been a grind.
The Huskies entered the contest at 6-1 in conference play, while East was 5-1. Albert Lea, Northfield and Rochester Century are also firmly in contention at the top of the Big Nine.
East has played a grueling nonconference schedule that’s included Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato, New Ulm, Delano/Rockford, Duluth Marshall, Luverne, Apple Valley and Armstrong/Cooper, among others.
The hope is to be prepared come playoff time and make a second consecutive trip to the state tournament.
“Putting our kids in situations where they have to dig deep and be resilient when the game and the season are on the line is going to help them long-term,” Prange said. “Northfield and Owatonna, we don’t play them in our section, but we’re going to play teams that are just as tough.”
Shots on goal favored the Huskies 39-15. East goaltender Anna Rader made 36 saves.
The Cougars play Thursday at Rochester Mayo.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.