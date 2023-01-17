Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy snow likely Wednesday night with rates in excess of 1 inch per hour. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of south central Minnesota. * WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&