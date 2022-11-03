ST. PAUL — Ella Huettl scored the only goal in the second half as Mankato East tied Benilde-St. Margaret's 1-1 in the third-place match of the Class AA girls soccer tournament Thursday.
Taylor Schilling had the assist on Huettl's goal.
Izzy Schott made 18 saves for the Cougars, who finished with 10 shots on goal.
The Cougars finish the season at 20-1-1, qualifying for the state tournament for the first time in program history.
The Free Press
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.