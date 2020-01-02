Midway through the first half, it appeared the Mankato East girls basketball team was showing a bit of rust after only playing one game in the past 13 days.
There were some simple mistakes being made by a team that didn’t make very many in the season’s second month.
However, a well-timed timeout, and getting back to the basics helped clean those things up, as the Cougars used a dominant second half to get a 60-44 Big Nine Conference win over Albert Lea on Thursday at the East gym.
“They’ve got a pretty quality squad, and they’ve got some good wins,” East coach Rob Stevermer said. “They just took it to us early, and we had to right the ship a little bit and luckily we did.”
The Cougars, who went 8-16 last season, were expected to have some growing pains early. Stevermer knew he would be relying on underclassmen to play a lot of the minutes and talked in the preseason about how improvement throughout the year would be the most important thing.
After a 2-5 start, it seems like he’s getting just that with East now on a four-game winning streak.
“In practice, we’ve just been clicking a lot more,” East forward Lexi Karge said. “Our team chemistry has just gone through the roof these last couple games, and I think that’s helping us a lot.”
East looked like a confident team from the start, and it didn’t take them long to get going. The game started with an 8-2 run, highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers by Mackenzie Schweim. She finished with 20 points, four rebounds and four assists.
As the half went on, the teams traded baskets with the Tigers slowly working their way back into the game. Albert Lea went on a 19-11 run, eventually taking a 21-19 lead with 5:25 to play, forcing a timeout from Stevermer.
“I think a lot of it was just recognition and communication. We just weren’t talking enough,” Stevermer said of the Cougars’ first-half struggles. “When we talk better, we play better defense.”
There was an immediate change following the timeout, with Schweim going on a 5-0 run to give East a 26-25 halftime lead.
The momentum carried over to begin the second half, with East opening the frame with a 13-1 run highlighted by a several baskets from Karge, who finished with 27 points and eight rebounds. As the game went on, the Cougars had success getting the 6-foot-3 Karge a touch on nearly every possession, as the Tigers were unable to deal with her inside.
Albert Lea battled back after the Cougars’ hot start but were never able to get within five. It appeared the Tigers would have a chance to come back when Karge was forced to the bench with four fouls, but a big 3-pointer from Taylor Soma, along with strong defensive play Sydney Prybylla and Peyton Stevermer, was more than enough to make up for her absence.
“I think we’ve just been taking it one game at a time. We’re just trying get better at execution and communication,” coach Stevermer said. “We’ve got an awfully tough stretch coming up, and we need to play our best ball.”
East (6-5) will host Hutchinson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
