Mankato East/Loyola girls hockey coach Amber Prange always stresses getting shots on goal early in games with the hope of setting the tone and grabbing momentum.
However, there’s a difference between shots on goal and actually scoring.
The Cougars did the latter Thursday night when Jess Eykyn scored just 24 seconds into the game in 4-2 nonconference win over Minnesota River at All Seasons Arena.
“It gets our team in a good mood and makes everyone happy and pumped to be here,” Eykyn said. “I couldn’t have done it without Hannah Rigdon. She made a good pass to the middle.”
Considering what the expectations were coming off a trip to the state tournament last year, it’s been somewhat of a disappointing season for the Cougars thus far.
After a 3-0 start, the Cougars embarked on a 10-game losing streak that included defeats at the hands of Section 3A rivals Mankato West and Marshall. They’ve now rebounded to win three straight and still have plenty of time to get right for sections.
“During those 10 games, we played lot of tough teams,” Prange said. “If we’re not winning, we’re learning. We have to take some of these situations that we are in right now and figure out the mistakes we’re making so we can learn from them and not make the same mistakes at the end of the year.”
For Minnesota River (10-7) things have been much better coming off an eight-win season. The Bulldogs lost a lot on defense but feature a dominant first line led by Nicole McCabe and Keely Olness, who were each big factors as the game went on.
After Eykyn’s early goal, the Cougars extended its lead to 2-0 at 10:44. Kaylee Eykyn picked up a loose puck at center ice and weaved through the defense, eventually beating Bulldogs goalie Madison Kisor low on the blocker side.
Cougars goalie Hailey Baker made nice saves on Angel Mass and Sophia Doherty late in the opening period, but wasn’t tested all that much. The Cougars did a great job defending Minnesota River’s top line.
It was a different Minnesota River team to start the second period. Emma Seaver deflected a puck off the post, which was quickly followed by a power-play goal from Molly Voeltz at 3:20.
However, East/Loyola answered a little more than a minute later at 4:46. Kailey Newton fired a puck in from behind the goal line off the back of Kisor. Kaylee Eykyn had the assist.
In the third period, the Bulldogs showed no quit getting a goal from Olness at 3:41. But the Cougars were able to answer again when Jess Eykyn fired a wrister over the left shoulder of Kisor at 8:41.
“One of the things I stressed in the locker room was just doing the little things, because you don’t know when you’re going to score goals,” Prange said. “To be able to go back to their zone and score, we feed off that.”
The Bulldogs got pressure as the period went on, but Baker made some strong saves down the stretch to seal the victory.
“I think we’ve had better communication through all our forwards and we’re making great passes to each other,” Jess Eykyn said of the last three games. “We’re all clicking again.”
The Cougars (6-10) play Detroit Lakes Saturday in an outdoor game in St. Paul.
