ST. PAUL — Ashley Fischer scored twice in the final nine minutes to help the Mankato East girls hockey team defeat Albert Lea 3-1 in the Class A consolation semifinals Thursday at TRIA Rink.
It was the first state tournament victory in program history.
The game was scoreless until the 7:06 mark of the third period when Jessica Eykyn scored for the Cougars, assisted by Ava Tibodeau. However, Albert Lea tied the game 26 seconds later.
Fischer scored at 9:30, assisted by Kailey Newton and Kalea Homich, then added an empty-net goal with 1:03 to play.
East had 37 shots on goal. Anna Rader made 11 saves.
East (22-6) plays River Lakes in the consolation championship game at 10 a.m. Saturday at TRIA Rink. River Lakes defeated Luverne 4-2 Thursday.
