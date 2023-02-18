Mankato East will face No. 2 Proctor/Hermantown in the quarterfinals of the Class A girls hockey tournament Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.
The Cougars (20-6-2), which went 1-2 at the state tournament last season, and Proctor/Hermantown (19-6-2) will open the schedule at 11 a.m.
Orono (20-3-4) plays Luverne (21-6-0) at 1 p.m. to finish the opening session. No. 1 Warroad (23-3-1) plays Albert Lea (18-7-1) at 6 p.m., and South St. Paul (21-5-1) faces Fergus Falls (22-4-1) at 8 p.m.
The semifinals will be played Friday, with the championship game Saturday.
