ST. PAUL — The Mankato East girls hockey team didn't win its final game of the season Saturday, but that doesn't take away the accomplishments and memories of the week-long state tournament.
"We were so busy," coach Amber Prange said. "Not only playing games, but spending these (four days) together. We were able to watch some hockey together, which was super special. It was an awesome experience."
The Cougars lost 2-0 to River Lakes in the Class A consolation championship game of the girls hockey state tournament Thursday at TRIA Rink.
The game was scoreless through the first period, with shots on goal even at 10.
However, River Lakes applied more pressure in the second period, causing five penalties on East and outshooting the Cougars 25-4.
River Lakes finally scored on the power play with 1:13 remaining in the second period.
"You always look at that, but we played so well," East goaltender Anna Rader said. "There's not much you can do about that one."
The third period was more competitive, with shots on goal favoring River Lakes 15-8, but the Cougars couldn't score. River Lakes added an empty-net goal with eight seconds remaining.
"We gave up some shots in the first period, but I thought we outplayed them," Prange said. "It was so close, and both goaltenders played well. We just didn't get enough pucks to the net after the first period."
Shots on goal ended up at 50-22, with Rader making 48 saves.
The Cougars finished with a 22-7 record, the most victories since at least 2012. The program got its first state-tournament win in a 3-1 victory over Albert Lea in the consolation semifinals Thursday.
With no seniors on the roster, East will be a favorite to return to the state tournament next season.
"We have this experience under our belts, and we know what we can do," Rader said. "This is going to make us work harder this summer to get back here next year.
"It was exciting to get here. It's a unique experience. Everyone was so excited to go out there and play our game."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.