Mankato East is the No. 1 seed and will receive a bye in the first round of the Section 2A girls hockey tournament, which was released Sunday
The Cougars will face the winner of Thursday's quarterfinal game between No. 5 Waconia and No. 4 Minnesota River at Le Sueur.
Mankato West/Mankato Loyola/St. Clair is the No. 6 seed and will play at No. 3 Hutchinson on Thursday.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato is the No. 2 seed and also gets a bye into the semifinals.
The section semifinals will be played Saturday, with the championship game on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. at Gustavus Adolphus.
