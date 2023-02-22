Last season, the state tournament was a relatively new stage for a Mankato East girls hockey team without any seniors.
It didn’t go well early in quarterfinals against Orono, as the Cougars surrendered a goal at 1:53 of the first period and were trailing 4-0 at the end of the first. East eventually lost 7-1, but defeated Albert Lea 3-1 the following day to win the first state tournament game in program history.
“It just felt like after our first game last year ... we had known that maybe we didn’t play our best, or maybe we weren’t ready, or maybe we were distracted,” East coach Amber Prange said. “It was like almost right away, ‘I wish we could start that one over.’”
Many of those same players secured a return trip to the Class A tournament last week with a 6-0 win over Hutchinson in the Section 2A final.
The unseeded Cougars have now played in that NHL arena and due to a snowstorm, there won’t be nearly as much fanfare when they take on No. 2 Proctor/Hermantown on Wednesday.
“It feels different this year,” Prange said. “Let’s just go out there and play hockey.”
The Cougars (20-6) have put together another strong season and rolled through Section 2A, outscoring opponents 20-0 in the three games.
The offense starts with senior forward Kenzie Keller (27-30—57), who recorded six goals and four assists in the three section games.
Jess Eykyn (19-12—31), Brielle Newton (15-12—27), Kailey Newton (14-11—25), Ashley Fischer (14-8—22) and Ava Tibodeau (7-11—18) have also had strong seasons and give the Cougars great depth upfront.
Trinity Jackson (6-10—16), Emmy Schulz (6-9—15) and Sophie Steindl (2-10—12) lead a strong defensive corps.
Prange plans to use the depth to keep her players fresh, but taking short shifts has been a huge point of emphasis over the last five days.
The East coaching staff keeps track of how many individual shifts the team takes each period.
“Typically, when we get up into the 90s, 100 shifts total per period, we’re playing much better. We have more shots on goal, we’re getting the puck out of our zone,” Prange said. “When we end up at like 80 for a period we know, and the girls know, too ... you’re not getting off the ice quick enough.”
If the Cougars hope to get past Proctor/Hermantown, they’re likely going to need a great game from goaltender Annaliese Rader, who’s one of the best in the state at her position.
Rader is tied for third in the state with 20 wins and ranks fifth with a 1.20 goals-against average. She’s sixth in save percentage at .945 and has 10 shutouts.
The Cougars haven’t allowed more than three goals in a game this season and average a minuscule 1.27 goals allowed per game.
“You don’t even think about it from game-to-game, because you just expect that she’s going to show up and that she’s prepared,” Prange said. “We’re going to need her to lead from our zone, because I’m pretty sure we’ll spend some time in there.”
This will be the third trip to state in five years for the Cougars and each one has been a blast.
Prange knows it’s going to be an uphill battle for the Cougars against the team that took second in Class A last season, but the expectation is to show up and compete.
“It can’t be (that) we’re happy with just being there,” Prange said. “This is what our program has been working toward — winning that first game.”
East plays at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.
