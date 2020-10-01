NORTH MANKATO -- The Mankato East girls cross country team is undefeated. So is Mankato East boys cross country runner Andrew Johnson.
Now with the regular season over, they will point toward the Big Nine Conference and section meets, trying to remain perfect.
"It was exciting today," East's Ava Matejcek said. "This is a new course that we've never seen, and it was perfect weather today. It was a great run by everybody."
The Cougars girls and boys teams defeated Mankato West in a Big Nine Conference dual meet Thursday at Dakota Meadows. It was the final regular-season meet for these teams, finishing up this pandemic-shortened season.
The East girls won 20-41, led by medalist Olivia Beschorner in 19:44.5. Teammate Lauren Henkels was runner-up at 19:57.7. Randi Baier took fourth in 20:19.9, Ava Matejcek was sixth in 20:59.5, and Joanna Bristol placed seventh in 21:24.9.
West's top runner Chloe Aanenson finished third in 20:06.0, while Nicole Swanson took fifth at 20:20.6. Teresa Kiewiet placed 10th in 21:44.0, followed by Karina Hulzebos in 11th in 21:49.0 and Aspen Clarksean in 12th in 21:50.4.
"I'm feeling really confident about this team," Matejcek said. "We're all running at top form. It's exciting."
Johnson set a personal record by finishing in 15:53.7, clipping more than 22 seconds off his previous best. He raised both arms as he crossed the finish line, letting out a yell to celebrate his undefeated regular season.
"It was very reassuring to me," Johnson said. "My last race was kind of down so this was good."
Johnson was more than a minute ahead of teammates Calvin Moeller (17:04.8) and Isaiah Anderson (17:05.2). Luke Scholtes was fourth in 17:22.9, and McCormick Rohlk took seventh in 17:58.1.
West was led by Will Simmons' fifth-place performance in 17:28.0. Other West runners were Markus Rupnow (sixth, 17:36.5), Arnold Rupnow (eighth, 17:58.5), Carson Deichman (10th, 18:14.8) and Ian Risto (14th, 18:50.8).
East claimed the team victory 17-41.
East and West will compete at the Big Nine meet next week at Owatonna's Brooktree Golf Course. The girls will run on Thursday, Oct. 8, with the boys competing on Friday, Oct. 9.
The conference meet will be completed in four heats of three teams each day, racing in order of regular-season results. The team and individual champions can come out of any heat.
The East girls will run in the final heat with Owatonna and Rochester Century, though Northfield is the team that's come the closest to defeating the Cougars.
"At this point, we're all super excited," Matejcek said. "We'll see what happens."
The East boys will also run in the final heat of the conference meet.
"They're not going to see us coming," Johnson said.
