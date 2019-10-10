MANKATO — There's been a different feel for a much-improved Mankato East girls soccer team this fall.
The Cougars finished fifth in the Big Nine in head coach Lizzy Vetter's third season, an improvement from the last two years. However, after a 6-0 start to the season, the Cougars hit a bit of lull in the middle as the schedule got harder with conference play in full swing.
Now, it seems the seventh-seeded Cougars are hitting their stride at just the right time, after dominating in a 6-0 victory over Jordan in the second round of Section 2A tournament on Thursday at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
"Our attack has been a lot better this season," Vetter said. "The communication and passing between our forwards and midfielders has been excellent."
It didn't take the offense long to get going. Just minutes into the game, Ella Huettl wired home a shot from 25 yards out to give East the early advantage.
In the 12th minute, Kristina Volk played a corner into the box that found the foot of Julia Fischer, whoe buried it to extend the Cougars' lead.
East goalkeeper Emily Eckheart got her first test of the night in the 17th minute, making the first of seven saves on the rainy night.
From there, East had complete control, dominating possession in the midfield and seeing a plethora of golden opportunities.
Megan Geraets played a through ball that Huettl couldn't quite catch up to for a potential goal. Minutes later, Geraets was on the receiving end of a pair of passes that she couldn't quite run down.
Geraets and Huettl finally connected in the 25th minute of the first half, when Geraets scored on a feed from Huettl. In the 35th minute, Daevya Gagnon scored on a cross from Samantha Prybylla to give East a 4-0 halftime lead.
"Our passing worked really well today," defender Sydney Prybylla said. "Our team chemistry has been really good all year."
It was more of the same in the second half, as the field conditions continued to deteriorate.
Geraets scored her second goal of the game just 41 seconds into the second half. Samantha Prybylla scored the sixth goal in the 63rd minute.
East outshot Jordan 14-7.
While the Cougars were happy with their win, a bigger challenge awaits. East plays second-seeded St. Peter on Saturday in St. Peter. The Saints shutout the Cougars in section play last season. The two teams haven't played yet this year.
"Our defense will be key," Vetter said. "We need to hold our lines and keep them in front of us."
East boys 0, St. Peter 0 (East wins shootout): Goalkeeper Calin Jacobs stopped four shots for the Cougars to keep the game scoreless through overtime, and 12th-seeded East advanced to the Section 2A quarterfinals on penalty kicks, 5-4.
Seth Hardesty, Jacob Kanzenbach, James Sabatka, Victor Cano-Hernandez and Medy Akwai made PKs for the Cougars.
"Calin Jacobs was stellar tonight," coach Jerrad Aspelund said. "The whole crew defensively on our back line finally put a full game together."
East had nine shots on goal.
East is slated to play fourth-seeded Waseca at noon on Saturday at Waseca.
New Ulm boys 2, Albert Lea 1: Jack Howard scored a pair of first-half goals in the Eagles' Section 2A home victory.
Josh Rackozy made 11 saves in goal.
The eighth-seeded Eagles play at top-seeded Bloomington Kennedy on Saturday.
New Ulm girls 1, Waseca 0: The eighth-seeded Eagles shut out the ninth-seeded Bluejays in the Section 2A game at New Ulm.
Madison Roufs scored the lone goal for the Eagles on an assist from Bryn Nesvold. Kendra Nesvold made 12 saves in goal.
New Ulm will play top-seeded Mankato West at noon Saturday at the Caswell North Soccer Complex in North Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.