MANKATO — Mankato East was the No. 1 seed in the Section 2A girls hockey tounament, while Waconia was No. 5.
East had 18 wins in the regular season, while Waconia had just four.
Through two periods of Saturday's section semifinal game at All Seasons Arena, the Cougars had dominated possession time and had a 28-5 advantage in shots on goal.
But the East lead was only 1-0.
"The great thing is that we didn't give up and think, 'We're only up one goal,'" East senior Emmy Schulz said. "We kept fighting. We knew we would eventually get a bounce or some puck luck if we didn't give up."
The Cougars scored three times in the third period to win 4-0 and advance to the section championship game on Thursday. East is the defending section champion.
"We talked about how our intensity had to be higher than theirs," East coach Ambe Prange said. "Nobody wants to lose that last game, and we knew that (Waconia) would have their intensity up. We just had to be a notch above that."
The Cougars had two great scoring chances on semi-breakaways in the first minute of the game and ended up with a 17-1 advantage in shots on goal in the first period.
At 6:31 of the opening period, Kailey Newton made a pass from the corner to Ashley Fischer, who scored from point-blank range to make it 1-0. It seemed like that might just be the start of a scoring binge.
But it wasn't.
The Cougars continued to dominate the puck possession throughout the second period, when the shots advantage grew to 28-5. Several good shots went wide annd others were blocked, and the score remained 1-0.
"In a one-goal game, anything can happen," Prange said. "You never know when a bounce is going to go for you or against you.
"We just had to get back to doing the little things: back-checking, get pucks on net, blocking shots. Those are the things we need to do if we're going to be successful (in the section final)."
Finally, the net opened up a bit in the third period. At 4:20, Trinity Jackson scored an unassisted goal with a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle.
McKenzie Keller made it 3-0 at 9:47, pushing in a rebound from Sophie Steindl's shot at the point. Jessica Eykyn also assisted on the goal, which was the 100th of Keller's career.
Schulz made it 4-0 less than to minutes later with a wicked slap shot from outside the faceoff circle. Eykyn and Keller had the assists.
Annaliese Rader needed just seven saves to get the shutout, but she made a great stop on a breakaway with four minutes to play. The shutout was the 13th of her career, which breaks the team record.
"Kenzie got her 100th, (Rader) set the shutouts record ... it was a great team win today," Schulz said. "I'm so pround of those guys and our whole team."
East (19-6) will play Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato or Hutchinson in the section championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Gustavus Adolphus.
"Our season is kind of split into two seasons," Schulz said. "During the regular season, we want to work hard and play together and build chemistry. The playoffs are like a new season. It's a fresh set of games and a new attitude. You want to be confident but humble because anything can happen."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.