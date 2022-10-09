MANKATO — Undefeated Mankato East is the No. 1 seed for the Section 2AA girls soccer tournament and will open the postseason on Tuesday.
The Cougars (16-0) will host Worthington at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Caswell North.
Mankato West (11-3-1), the defending section champion, was seeded second. The Scarlets will play New Ulm at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Caswell North.
Third-seeded St. Peter (12-3-1) will host Marshall at 6 p.m. Tuesday at St. Peter.
In Section 1AA, Waseca (11-4-1) was seeded fourth and will host Red Wing on Tuesday.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia (5-8-3) was seeded fifth in Section 2A and will play at Fairmont on Thursday.
In the Section 2AA boys tournament, East (6-8-2) was seeded fourth and will host West (6-6-3) in the opener Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Thomas O. Anderson Field.
New Ulm (6-9-0) is the eighth seed and plays at No. 1 Worthington on Tuesday.
In Section 1AA, Waseca (4-11-1) is the seventh seed and will play at No. 2 Faribault on Tuesday.
St. Peter (7-9) is the No. 2 seed in Section 2A and will host St. James/Windom on Thursday.
Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia (5-10-0) was seeded sixth and plays at Southwest Minnesota Christian on Thursday.
