Jenna Starkey scored two goals and the Mankato East girls soccer team capped a perfect season with a 4-2 victory over Rochester Century Thursday night at the Caswell North Coccer Complex.
The Cougars overcame a sluggish start to deliver the win and improve their record to 11-0 in the Big Nine Conference and 16-0 overall. It marked the second straight conference championship for East.
"We set high goals in our program and going undefeated was one of them," East head coach Lizzy Vetter said. "We struggled at the start tonight but it's been a tough grind this week having games on Monday and Tuesday and then today. After Century scored the first goal to go up 1-0 that kind of sparked us, it got us going."
The match was scoreless until the 24th minute when Century scored a point-blank goal near the right post. The Cougars, who had the wind at their backs in the first half, answered about a minute later as Starkey took a shot from the top of the box on the left side and found the net.
Century went back on top in the 27th minute before scoring two straight goals to end the half. The Cougars' Ella Huettl popped in a rebound in the 32nd minute and Hailey Schlager did the same when she headed a shot by Samantha Prybylla into the net.
"It was a rough start for us but we never stopped believing in ourselves," Starkey said. "We knew we had to pull it together and start playing the way we know how."
Starkey scored the only goal of the second half, dribbling past a couple of defenders, pulling up at the top of the box and hitting a shot just underneath the crossbar. Schlager assisted on the play.
East ended up outshooting the Panthers 17-8. Izzy Schott played the whole way in goal for the Cougars.
"We're really not that surprised that we went undefeated (in the regular season)," Prybylla said. "We knew we had the talent. We have the players and we have the coaches.
"We had a real good season last year, too, but then we lost in the playoffs and that didn't sit well with us. We were still talking about that loss the other day. That's been motivation for us all season."
Vetter said one of the keys to the team's success this year has been the play of senior forward Mckenzie Keller. The striker has put together an impressive season that includes 28 goals.
"She was on the team last year, too, but she wasn't scoring like this. She doesn't play a lot of soccer like most of our players because her first sport is hockey. For her to come in and play the way she has has really sparked us."
The unbeaten Cougars should be the top seed in the section when the pairings are announced Sunday. The playoffs are scheduled to begin next week.
