MANKATO — The next big thing in Mankato girls tennis made her debut for Mankato East on Friday morning but, the truth is, she's actually kind of a little thing.
Sammy Williams, a slender, 5-foot-5, pony-tailed seventh-grader, saw her first high school action at the Mankato East Invitational and lived up to the hype. She went undefeated (4-0) at No. 1 singles to capture the crown and help the Cougars to a second-place team finish with 18 points.
"Sammy Williams is a phenomenal player, we've been waiting for her to ascend for a couple of years now," said crosstown head coach Jeff Thomae of Mankato West. "There is no bigger fan of the East team than me, except when we're playing them, and I'm hoping she has a long and successful career."
Williams' sleight frame may be unimposing when she walks on to the court, but that perception quickly changes when she uncorks a few powerful forehands and backhands during warmups. The right-hander took on West's top player, Payton Douglas, in the opening round and delivered a 6-1 victory.
"I was very nervous before the match started," Williams said. "It took me about two games to start to feel comfortable.
"Once I got my forehand going I felt better. My serve was working pretty well, too."
Sam is the daughter of new East head coach Paul Williams. She started in tennis at age 4 and loved it from the get-go. She spent most of the summer attending high-powered clinics, camps and tournaments in cities from Dallas to Cincinnati.
"She's well-experienced for her age," coach Williams said. "I know playing No. 1 singles in the Big Nine as a seventh-grader is a tall order, but I believe she can handle it, both mentally and physically."
Sammy Williams has already set some lofty goals for her first season: "I'd like to finish second or third in the Big Nine tournament this year. The main thing is just to try to improve every day."
West's Douglas, who had her toughest match right away on Friday, went undefeated the rest of the way and helped the Scarlets win the team title with 24 points.
The junior admitted to feeling a bit odd at the start of the competition.
"It's a little weird not playing with (my sister) Lauryn on the team," she said. "Lauryn and I played together the last four or five years, but now she's playing on a college team."
Payton has inherited her sister's No. 1 singles spot. Her goals for the season have nothing to do with wins and losses.
"I just want to have as much fun as I can and I want the the same for the team," she said. "We lost some really talented players so we probably won't be as strong as we were last year, but we should still have a successful season."
West seniors McKenna Schreiber (2nd singles) and Julie Ulman (4th singles) both won their brackets with undefeated records. Juniors Emily Kodet and Delaney Giesen also went unbeaten at No. 2 doubles, while junior Violette LeBoutillier and Ava James did the same at third doubles.
West's No. 1 doubles team of senior Ella Betters and junior Renn Corley tied for first with the New Prague team of Mandi Becher and Anna Sharkey. Both tandems went 3-1.
Sibley East finished third in the team competition with 14 points, New Prague was a close fourth with 13 and New Ulm finished fifth.
