After being upset in the section semifinals as the No. 1 seed last season, the Mankato East girls soccer team was determined to make it different in 2022.
Nineteen wins and zero losses later, that defeat has officially been avenged.
“Last year with our early loss, that really stung,” East goalkeeper Izzy Schott said. “A lot of people used that as motivation and (it) just fueled our fire.
“We won tonight.”
Kylie Stude and Ella Huettl each scored for the top-seeded Cougars in a 2-0 win over second-seeded Mankato West in the Section 2AA championship on Tuesday. The victory gives the Cougars their first state-tournament berth in program history.
“I have a couple of red medals hanging up from second place,” East coach and former player Lizzy Vetter said of her playing days with a smile. “It feels good to have the blue.”
The Cougars were able to get on the board early. Stude scored with a perfect left-footed strike to a low corner from the box in the fifth minute, with the assist going to Kenzie Keller.
East controlled the ball for the majority of the first half, but the Scarlets nearly tied it when Julia Schumacher hit the bar with a strike from 15 yards out about 17 minutes into the game.
Keller then hit the post with eight minutes remaining in the first half.
“The first time we played West, it took us a little bit to score,” Vetter said. “I think that gave us the (feeling) of like, ‘OK, we’re going to be OK here. We’ve got this.”
West made a massive push in the middle of the second half, controlling possession and getting some nice looks.
However, Schott, who now has 13 shutouts on the season, never blinked, as the Scarlets couldn’t get on the board. Kate Hinz had a shot go just high, and Sydney Shain fired a shot right on that was saved by Schott.
Final shots on goal favored the Cougars 11-10.
“We’re kind of a second-half team to begin with, so it wasn’t surprising that our second half was a little bit better than our first,” West coach Crissy Makela said. “I’m actually really proud of the amount of times we got into the final third, because we had a really hard time doing that when we played them last time.”
With the Scarlets desperately pushing for the equalizer, East’s Ella Huettl scored to seal the victory in the 74th minute.
“They’ve been together since seventh grade. They should be where they are right now,” Makela said as she watched the Cougars claim their section championship plaque.
The Scarlets finish the season at 13-4-1.
For East, it’s another milestone in a dominant season. The Cougars are now 19-0 and have outscored opponents 102-7. In three section games, they outscored opponents 21-0.
“There’s much bigger goals,” Vetter said. “We’re going to face some big challenges here next week that hopefully now we’re prepared for.”
Added Schott: “We’re going to see if we can make a run.”
East will await the state tournament pairings, which will be released Saturday.
