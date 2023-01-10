Junior guard Macy Birkholz’s eight-point flurry ignited a 17-0 burst early in the second half Tuesday night to lead Mankato East past Mankato West 59-46 in a Big Nine Conference girls’ basketball game at Bresnan Arena.
Birkholz, who suffered a cut above her right eye later in the contest, fired in five 3-pointers in dropping through a career-high 27 points. Senior guard Petyon Stevermer ended up with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists as the Cougars improved to 6-4 overall and 6-3 in the Big Nine.
“We really wanted to move the ball and play together offensively,” Birkholz said. “We knew they were going to try to pressure us to get the ball back so we just wanted to get open looks. We really prioritized taking care of the basketball in the second half to get some good looks.
“Teresa (Kiewiet) is such a fun player to guard because she pushes you to be better. You just have to keep her in front of you and see where it goes from there. We had really good help-side communication all game long. I was able to hit some shots and get some transition looks without the ball.”
After freshman forward Arianna Smith nailed a 3-pointer off the right side to begin the second half to pull the Scarlets (4-8, 4-4) within 29-27, junior guard Amber Reuter’s 13-footer started a stretch of 17 unanswered from East. Birkholz converted a pair of 3-pointers and a fastbreak layup in the stretch while junior wing Ellie Edberg tallied a three-point play off a 10-footer.
West, which connected on 18 of 45 from the field for 40 percent compared to the Cougars’ 21 of 50 for 42 percent, trimmed the lead to 51-38 behind two jumpers and two free throws from Kiewiet along with Maddie Bode’s top-of-the-key triple. However, sophomore Hannah Full’s baseline 3-pointer helped the Cougars close things out. East won the boards 33-27 behind sophomore Kylinn Stangl’s nine.
“There were a lot of nerves in the first half because this was a new atmosphere for a lot of our team,” Stevermer said. “We kept playing our game in the second half and even when they hit that three we knew we’d get it back. Macy was taking nothing but good shots and we’re so thankful she’s on our team. Our whole goal was to stop No. 12 (Kiewiet) and No. 5 (Livi Downs) and make somebody else score.”
Birkholz netted 16 first-half points as the Cougars took a 29-24 lead into the locker room on Birkholz’s two free throws with 42 seconds to go. Stevermer added a trio of 3-pointers while the Scarlets received seven points from senior guard Landry Dubeau.
Kiewiet led West with 14 points, 10 rebounds and two assists while Dubeau chipped in nine points.
“We turned things up a notch defensively in the second half,” East coach Rob Stevermer said. “Whenever you can go on a little run it puts pressure on the other team to keep up. Macy obviously made some big shots and hitting those three puts a lot of pressure on the defense. You have to pay attention and match up with them and for the most part I was pleased with our rebounding tonight.”
West turned the ball over 16 times compared to the Cougars’ nine.
“We felt like our effort was there the whole game,” West coach Julia Battern said. “We played hard until the very end and that’s important to us. Give East credit, they were knocking down a lot of open shots. I think the big difference was that when we gave them opportunities they stepped up and knocked them down. ... We knew Macy and Peyton make a lot of plays for them and they got away from us at times.”
East hosts Albert Lea Thursday and West plays at Red Wing Friday.
