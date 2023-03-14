MANKATO — With Mankato East and Mankato Loyola both playing for a trip to the boys basketball state tournament on Thursday, the Elks All-City boys and girls basketball teams were selected Tuesday by local media.
For the East boys, senior Giles Lancaster, junior Carson Schweim and sophomores Ganden Gosch and Brogan Madson were selected to the all-city team.
Mankato West junior Landon Dimler and sophomore Kyle Steinke were chosen, as were seniors Lawson Godfrey and Simon Morgan from Loyola.
For the girls, East was represented by senior Peyton Stevermer and juniors Macy Birkholz, Ellie Edberg, Hailey Petzel and Amber Reuter.
West’s selections were seniors Landry Dubeau and Teresa Kiewiet and freshman Olivia Downs.
The all-city banquet will be held April 5 at the Loose Moose Saloon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.