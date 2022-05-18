MANKATO — Coming into Wednesday's second installment of the annual crosstown softball series, Mankato East had won nine straight, while Mankato West had lost three of five.
The confident Cougars jumped ahead early and won 8-1 over the struggling Scarlets, getting some revenge for a 6-2 West victory on a cold April day.
"I really think we should be the (No. 1 seed in the section tournament)," East coach Joe Madson said. "We have the same record (as West), and we just beat them. Being 1 or 2 isn't a huge deal because we'll be on opposite sides of the bracket, but I really think we deserve to be No. 1."
East jumped ahead in the first inning when freshman Kylinn Stangl hit a three-run homer to left.
"We really wanted to jump on top," Stangl said. "We want to let them know we were coming after them. It's East vs. West."
In the third inning, East shortstop Peyton Stevermer hit a two-run homer to make it 5-0.
"Kylinn and Peyton are really locked in right now," Madson said. "But we're also getting a lot of good at-bats from our 6 through 9 hitters. I'm confident that we can get some hits anywhere in the lineup."
West got a run back in the bottom of the third inning on Abbi Stierlen's two-out single, but the Scarlets stranded seven runners in the game.
"We're struggling right now," West coach Don Krusemark said. "We've been such a good hitting team all season, but this hasn't been a one-game thing. You also have to give credit to their pitcher.
"We had a lot of opportunities, but we couldn't come up with the big hit. We didn't strike out much, but we weren't getting the contact that we expect."
Stangl hit a solo homer to lead off the sixth, and the Cougars added two unearned runs in the seventh to make it 8-1.
"Kylinn is really throwing the ball well, and she's so darn strong, she's playing at a different level right now," Madson said.
Stangl then finished a two-hitter by striking out three pinch-hitters in the bottom of the seventh for East's 10th consecutive victory.
"I really wanted to pitch today," Stangl said. "We wanted to prove that we're not a one-person team. We've been working really hard in practice, and we're starting to get locked in even more. Everybody has the right mindset."
Sydney Jacobs and Stevermer each had two hits for East (16-4), which is off until the Section 2AAA tournament begins May 26. West (15-4) hosts Owatonna on Friday to finish the regular season.
The section seedings are due Monday.
