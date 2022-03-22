Puolrah Gong remembers March 19, 2021.
It was the day that he and many of his Mankato East boys basketball teammates found out that they couldn’t play in the opening game section tournament because of COVID protocols and lost out on a chance to go to the state tournament.
“I went up to Pal (Kueth), and I said, ‘I promise you that next year, we’ll get to the state tournament,’” Gong said. “It’s nice that we could fulfill that promise and make him happy.”
The Cougars (21-8) will open the Class AAA tournament at noon Tuesday against Mound Westonka (21-8) at Williams Arena. Kueth’s No. 0 jersey will be sitting somewhere on the bench, honoring a former teammate.
In September, Kueth died unexpectedly, hitting the program hard, with several players still friends with Kueth after he had graduated.
“It’s not something we talk about a lot during the season,” East coach Joe Madson said. “We did some things early in the season (to honor Kueth), and it’s something we’ll reflect on after the season. Basketball was such a big part of Pal’s life. He was a great teammate.”
The Cougars wear pregame shooting shirts with Ball4Pal printed on the back. Some players have PK written on their shoes. Gong has PK written on tape on his wrist.
“I think it makes us play a little harder,” Gong said.
Gong is the team’s emotional leader, averaging 12.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.
Senior B.J. Omot, who has committed to North Dakota, is the top weapon. He’s averaging 22.8 points and shooting 55.8% from the field, including 43.6% from 3-point range. He’s also averaging 7.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocked shots.
The rest of the team is a collection of role players, all of whom can enter a game and make an immediate contribution, such as the section championship game against New Ulm.
Junior Jalen Hayes got aggressive on offense, then made some key free throws at the end of the game against New Ulm.
Seniors Meer Othow, Jacob Eggert and Jack Pemble defended and grabbed some key rebounds Freshman guard Brogan Madson drew a couple of charges and drove hard to the basket. Sophomore Carson Schweim nailed two 3-pointers that gave East a desperately needed boost.
“When we need energy, we have a lot of those guys,” Madson said. “Sometimes, you sub out the starters to stay fresh or because of foul trouble, but we can bring in guys who can change the game and give you a different look. They might change the way you finish the game.”
Madson said that Mound Westonka has a lineup of 6-foot-2 to 6-4 players who are physical and shoot the basketball well.
East and Mound Westonka have two common opponents. Both teams defeated St. Peter, while both lost to South St. Paul.
“I like how we’ve been playing,” Madson said. “We’ve played two really good games going into the state tournament.
Gong said that since a lackadaisical defensive effort in the first game of the section tournament, his team’s focus has changed.
“We allowed too many points in that (88-72 win over Worthington),” Gong said. “In the last two games, we’ve been really locked in and playing a lot better and playing together.
“It’s going to be very exciting (to play in the state tournament), playing under the big lights. We want to make the most of this opportunity.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
