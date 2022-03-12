Mankato East was seeded No. 5 and will play No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret's in the opening round of the Class AAA girls basketball tournament Wednesday.
The quarterfinal game will be played at noon at Maturi Pavilion.
The winner will face Austin or No. 1 Becker in the semifinals at noon Thursday at Williams Arena. The loser will play a consolation game at 2 p.m. Thursday at Concordia-St. Paul.
In the other bracket, Grand Rapids plays No. 2 St. Paul Como Park and Detroit Lakes plays No. 3 Totino-Grace.
Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial will take on third-seeded Minnehaha Academy in the Class AA quarterfinals at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Maturi Pavilion.
In the other quarterfinals, Pequot Lakes will face No. 2 Fergus Falls, Montevideo will play No. 1 Providence Academy and No. 5 Rochester Lourdes takes on No. 4 Albany.
Semifinals will be played Friday, with the championship game at Williams Arena on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.