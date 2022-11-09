Mankato East advanced to the section semifinals, in large part because of the play of six athletes who were among 15 selected for the all-city team, which is chosen by Mankato United Soccer.

For East (7-9-2), senior midfielder Aaron Stewart was a three-year letterwinner, and he usually had to defend the opponent’s best attacker. He had two assists this season.

Senior forward Sam Thom led the Cougars in scoring with five goals and three assists. He was an all-conference player, two-time all-city choice and four-year letterwinner.

Senior defender Nolan Wendland was a captain this season and three-time letterwinner. As center back, he kept the defense organized.

Junior midfielder Dailan Bangu played his first varsity game as an eighth-grader, and he earned all-conference and all-state honors. He had three goals and six assists this season, setting the tone for the East offense.

Junior goalkeeper Owen Quist finished his fifth varsity season, earning all-state and all-conference honors. He was voted the top goalkeeper in the Big Nine for the last two seasons. He had a 1.44 goals-against average and .863 save percentage this season.

Junior defender Madden Vanderwerf took the free kick that led to a goal in a section victory over West. The all-conference selection had one goal and one assist.

Mankato West (6-7-3) featured senior defender Owen Essay, a two-time all-city selection and three-time letterwinner. He had one assist this season.

Senior midfielder Brian Lewis was a three-time letterwinner who scored one goal with one assist this season.

Senior defender Gus Nelson is a two-time letter winner. He scored one goal and had two assists this season.

Junior forward Leo DeMars was the Scarlets’ leading scorer with six goals and four assists. He scored one game-winning goal. He is a three-time letterwinner and was the captain last season.

In his first varsity season, junior goalkeeper Eric Smook had a 1.96 golas-against average and .824 save percentage this season.

Mankato Loyola/St. Clair/LCWM/Madelia (5-12) had four players selected to the all-city team.

Senior defender Emanuel Montiel was an all-state performer and two-time letterwinner. He scored two goals and had two assists this season.

Senior defender Olman Pastor was an all-state selection, two-time captain and four-time letterwinner, and he scored two goals this season.

Senior forward Derick Vivas-Montoya was a three-time all-city selection, scoring 11 goals this season, including one hat trick. He also had two assists.

Junior defender Quinn Kelly is a two-time letterwinner. He had one assist this season.

