MANKATO — Mankato East’s aggressive defense offset a lack of early offense before a second-half surge lifted the Cougars to a 64-46 Big Nine Conference victory over Rochester Century in a boys basketball game Monday night at the East gym.
East, which played without scoring ace BJ Omot for nearly seven minutes in the first half, played the Panthers (7-7 overall, 5-5 in Big Nine) even when Omot went to the bench with two fouls four minutes into the contest. Omot returned for the final eight minutes — nailing a 3-pointer from each side of the floor to go along with a lob-pass layup and scintillating dunk — as the Cougars led 28-26 at the break.
“Our defense was very good, but we relied too much on the three to start the game,” East coach Joe Madson said. “Our 3-point shooting has been very good the last four or five games so we thought we’d just shoot from there. They were scrappy and threw a few junk defenses at us to change things up. We were a little impatient on offense, but our defense held true and we got on the glass.
“We had some great half-court possessions where we really moved the ball well and had some good passes. Our team is really good in the open court transitioning and at times we don’t go to it enough.”
Century, which got 12 first-half points from junior guard Ryan Ohm, stayed within 33-32 when freshman forward Caleb Bancroft put through a reverse layup and follow-up basket with 13:25 remaining. However, Omot’s dunk began a 13-0 run which produced a 46-32 margin on Sean Clement’s fastbreak layup off an Omot block. Senior forward Puolrah Gong added a slicing drive in the burst while junior guard Giles Lancaster buried a left baseline triple.
“We just needed to stay calm and play our game when I got in early foul trouble,” Omot, who ended up with 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, said. “We were able to control the game with our good ball movement and strong defense. We were able to find the open man with some back cuts and we hit our open shots a lot better than in the first half. ... We made the extra pass in the second half.”
After the Panthers crept within 49-37, Omot’s top-of-the-key 3-pointer ignited a 15-2 run to close things out. East (9-5, 7-4) connected on 23 of 47 from the field for 49% compared to the Panthers’ 18 of 49 for 37%. The Cougars won the boards 32-28 and committed fewer turnovers 14-10. Freshman guard Brogan Madson tallied six points and three assists for the winners, who also received seven points, five rebounds and a trio of assists from Jalen Hayes.
“It was tough playing without BJ, but we got it going after a slow start,” Gong, who finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, said. “We were able to pick things up to start the second half. Coach Madson told us to pass the ball more and quit settling for threes. We were able to share the ball more and ever since we started to pick up our defensive intensity we’ve been winning games.”
East hosts Austin Friday.
