Last season, the Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team thought it had a good chance of going to the state tournament, but COVID protocols wiped out that opportunity before the section playoffs began.
So minutes after the Cougars won Wednesday night, senior Parker Anthony was quick to acknowledge his former teammates.
“This is the for the seniors who didn’t get the chance last year,” said Anthony, who received several supportive messages from last year’s seniors heading into the game. “That was heartbreaking. This makes up for that.”
A four-goal burst in the second period allowed East/Loyola defeat New Ulm 6-0 in the championship game of the Section 3A boys hockey tournament Wednesday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
It’s the third section championship in the last five years for the Cougars, but the one that got away last year, when the team was also seeded second in the section, was still on the team’s mind.
“Every one of those (section championships) is special,” Cougars coach Adam Fries said. “But this one might mean the most because of how the players got hosed last year.”
The first period was as even as the 7-6 totals for shots on goal, in favor of the Cougars. Despite killing the only penalty of the period, the Cougars had possession time and more quality shots early.
However, New Ulm (21-7), the No. 1 seed, made a bid to score late. With less than three minutes remaining in the period, Kaden Larson had a point-blank shot at an open net, but his attempt hit the pipe and popped straight back out.
“That changed the whole game,” Anthony said. “It was all us after that.”
The Cougars got the first goal at 2:33 of the first period when Austin Arnoldy, who gathered the puck near the goal line to right of the goal, fed in front to Christian Thenuinck. Despite being on his knees, engaged with the defender, Theuninck got his stick on the puck, deflecting it into the net.
New Ulm had another near miss midway through the second period, when a shot from the wing caromed off the crossbar and fell behind East/Loyola goaltender Caelin Brueske. New Ulm’s Braxten Hoffmann had a whack at the puck before Brueske was able to fall on it, protecting the 1-0 lead.
East/Loyola went up 2-0 at 10:43 of the second period. Anthony picked up a turnover behind the New Ulm net and fed the puck in front. After the puck bounced around, Rafe Bowman fired it into the next.
The Cougars struck twice in the final six minutes of the period, in which they outshot the Eagles 23-5. Andrew Bastian ripped a slapper from the faceoff circle, assisted by Arnoldy, to make it 3-0, and Anthony cleaned up a rebound of Quintin Stiendl’s shot at the net for a four-goal margin heading into the final period.
“We have a lot of depth so we wanted to use our physicality to wear them down,” Anthony said. “We just wanted to get our hits.”
Shae Gavin got on the board early in the third period, scoring on a wrist shot from between the circles. Alexander Morgan had the assist.
Anthony scored his second goal with 6 minutes to play, converting the Cougars’ only power play. Bastian and Aiden Prochaska had assists.
East/Loyola had a 37-18 advantage in shots on goal.
“I didn’t think we played with much discipline in the first period,” Fries said. “In the second and third, we played the way we wanted to. I think we wore them down.”
East (17-10-1) advances to the Class A tournament, which will be played March 9-12 at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul and Mariucci Arena in Minneapolis.
