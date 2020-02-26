ROCHESTER — The Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team is headed back to the state tournament.
Matthew Salzle scored two goals, and goaltender Caelin Brueske made 42 saves for the Cougars, who defeated their crosstown rival, Mankato West 3-1 before a crowd of more than 2,000 at the Rochester Recreation Center.
Brett Borchardt scored the game-winning goal, had an assist and blocked numerous shots. Layten Liffrig had two assists.
Gavin Brunmeier scored West’s goal, and goalie Caleb Cross made 28 saves.
East/Loyola last went to state in 2018 and also went in 2006. West was seeking its first section title since 2016.
This story will be updated.
