You could feel it coming.
The Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team was getting some nice looks in the first period, but they weren’t able to find the back of the net.
“We missed the net eight times in the first period and that never really does a lot for you,” Cougars coach Adam Fries said. “We had to keep pounding away and we just had to be patient.”
The second-seeded Cougars exploded for four goals in the second period en route to a 6-0 victory over seventh-seeded Mankato West in a Section 3A quarterfinal Thursday at All Seasons Arena.
The Cougars beat the Scarlets 8-3 and 5-0 earlier this season.
Both teams came out playing fast and physical, with shots on goal in the first favoring the Cougars 13-7. West goalie Matthew Birkmaier made several difficult saves to keep the Cougars off the board.
Parker Anthony scored a shorthanded goal at 7:49 of the second to get the Cougars on the board, and they never trailed. Anthony was able to snipe a wrist shot past Birkmaier.
“I think if we get that first goal, we put a little pressure on them, make them think about it a little bit more,” Scarlets coach Nate Olsen said. “Just proud of the way our kids came out and executed our game plan to start the game … a few mistakes and (we) let it snowball a little on us.”
Brayden Borgmeier and Andrew Bastian scored for East/Loyola at 11:02 and 11:41 of the second period, respectively.
Quintin Steindl capped off the second-period blitz at 13:46.
“They came pretty quick there for a little bit because I thought we finally got to the net a little bit harder,” Fries said. “I thought our sticks stayed on the ice a little bit longer and we were able to capitalize.”
Steindl and Aaron Kamm each added insurance goals in the third for East/Loyola.
Shots on goal in the game favored the Cougars 35-18. Caelin Brueske made 18 saves to record his seventh shutout of the season, a single-season record at East/Loyola.
“I didn’t even know that was a thing at the start of the year,” Brueske said with a laugh. “As it got closer our coaches were like ‘this record’s here, you can do it.’ I never really came into a game hoping to get it done. It’s unreal that I got it.”
For East/Loyola, it was a very different story in this game last season.
The Cougars were without almost their entire varsity roster due to COVID-19 protocols, and ended up losing to much lower seeded La Crescent-Hokah with a roster of mostly junior varsity players.
The Cougars won the Big Nine championship last season and had a decorated group of seniors that had already been to two state tournaments. Almost all of those players missed that quarterfinal loss last season.
“The kids that came out and battled for us last year played their butts off,” Fries said. “It feels good to get back in the game here a little bit. Just kind of get the (bad) omens off our back.”
Steindl finished with two goals and two assists, while Anthony and Bastian each had a goal and an assist.
The Cougars (15-10-1) will play Luverne in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at All Seasons Arena.
