FAIRMONT — Sydney Kanstrup had two goals and two assists and Kaylee Eykyn had two goals and an assist to lead the Mankato East/Loyola girls hockey team to an 8-3 nonconference victory over Fairmont on Thursday.
Hannah Rigdon and Emma Bastian each had a goal and an assist. Gracie Bowman and Piper Guillemette scored the other Cougars goals.
Goaltender Anna Rader made 29 saves for the win.
East/Loyola (2-0-0) will host Austin at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday at All Seasons Arena.
