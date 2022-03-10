ST. PAUL — Mankato East/Loyola's Quintin Steindl scored midway through the third period of a 3-1 loss to Monticello in the consolation semifinals of the Class A boys hockey tournament Thursday at Mariucci Arena.

Brayden Borgmeier and Aiden Prochaska had assists on the goal, which cut the deficit to 2-1. Prochaska scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Mahtomedi in the quarterfinals.

East/Loyola had a 24-19 advantage in shots on goal, with Caelin Brueske making 16 saves.

The Cougars finish the season at 17-12-1.

