ST. PAUL — Mankato East/Loyola's Quintin Steindl scored midway through the third period of a 3-1 loss to Monticello in the consolation semifinals of the Class A boys hockey tournament Thursday at Mariucci Arena.
Brayden Borgmeier and Aiden Prochaska had assists on the goal, which cut the deficit to 2-1. Prochaska scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Mahtomedi in the quarterfinals.
East/Loyola had a 24-19 advantage in shots on goal, with Caelin Brueske making 16 saves.
The Cougars finish the season at 17-12-1.
The Free Press
