MANKATO — Maddie Hogue and Kaylee Sivertsen each won four events as Mankato East/Loyola defeated Mankato West 97-89 in a Big Nine Conference girls swimming and diving meet Thursday at the East pool.
Hogue won the 50-yard freestyle in 52.26 and 100 backstroke in 1:02.65. Sivertsen took first in the 200 freestyle in 2:01.86 and 100 freestyle in 55.41.
Sivertsen, Hogue and Avery Schuh and Grace Busch teamed up to set the pool record in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.29, and Sivertsen and Hogue joined Jayne Satre and Eve Anderson to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:51.13.
Busch won the 100 butterfly in 1:04.91, Anderson won the 500 freestyle in 5:33.61, and Marah Dauk won the diving with 165.45 points.
For West, Olivia Leonard won the 200 individual medley in 2:16.31 and 100 breaststroke in 1:09.84.
Sophia Leonard, Catherine Bittner, Ella Lee and Lucy Vogt took first in the 200 medley relay in 1:55.76.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.