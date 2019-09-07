FRIDLEY — The Mankato East/Loyola swimming and diving team placed first in four events and won the six-team Fridley Invitational on Saturday.
The Cougars had 579.5 points. St. Anthony was second with 469.5.
Maddie Hogue was in on all four East wins, including the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 25.62 and the 100 freestyle in 56.35.
Grace Busch, Avery Schuh, Kaylee Sivertsen and Hogue won the 200 freestyle relay in 1:44.71. Busch, Eve Anderson, Sivertsen and Hogue wno the 400 freestyle relay in 3:52.88.
Sivertsen was second in the 200 freestyle and the 500 free, and Schuh was second in the 50 free.
