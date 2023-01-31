On a night that’s usually dominated by red and yellow, there wasn’t much of either color at All Seasons Arena when the Mankato East/Loyola and Mankato West boys hockey teams squared off Tuesday.
Instead, it was a green wave throughout the rink, from the student sections to the hockey tape covering the blades of the players’ sticks.
The Cougars won the game 5-1, but mental health awareness was the topic of the night, as both teams came together to support Mara’s Light, a fund that helps build awareness for mental health issues.
There was a chuck-a-puck fundraiser between the second and third periods supporting the fund.
“As we grow as student athletes, we recognize the importance of mental health and that it is OK to not be OK,” Mankato East captain Shae Gavin said in a statement. “We are proud to support Mara’s Light. We need to end the stigma associated with mental health issues and work to help each other.”
It didn’t take the Cougars long to get going.
Andrew Bastian started the scoring at 2:44 of the first, wiring home a high wrist shot. Zach Lebens and Aaron Kamm each got assists on the goal.
Luke Lebens made it 2-0 at 13:06 of the first on an assist from Bastian, a score that held into the first intermission.
“From the puck drop, I felt like we kind of controlled and dictated play,” East coach Adam Fries said. “Took away the middle of the rink and made them dump it.”
Gavin made it 3-0 on the power play at 3:21, tucking it home in close. Bastian and Zach Lebens got assists.
West started to generate some chances later in the second. Zach Benson hit the post on a point-blank look, but Zach Lebens made it 4-0 Cougars on the power play at 6:09, with assists going to Rafe Bowman and Gavin.
Zach Lebens missed last season after suffering a knee injury in the soccer season, and has returned to be a key piece for the Cougars as a senior.
“He’s definitely a leader,” Fries said. “His play leads, he leads by example.”
The Scarlets broke through at 11:24 of the second, with Parker Wittenberg picking a corner from the high slot. Derek Stierlen got the assist.
Play remained tight in the third, but Zach Lebens iced the victory with his second goal of the game at 10:09.
Shots on goal favored the Cougars 35-24. Brody Kunst made 23 saves in goal to get the win.
The Cougars (7-11) play Thursday at Rochester against Century. West (6-10-2) plays Thursday at Faribault.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.