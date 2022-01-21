Quintin Steindl expects to take on a goaltender when he gets a breakaway.
But he hadn’t been denied by a snowbank before, at least not until the first period Friday night.
“It was very frustrating. I got a lot of jabs from my teammates and stuff,” Steindl said with a laugh. “In the end, I just worked back and got (a goal). ... It’s one to remember, though.”
Despite the snow coming down hard and an 18 mph wind at Blakeslee Stadium just prior to puck drop, the Mankato East/Loyola boys found a way to score three goals in the first period en route to a 5-0 victory over Mankato West in the Hockey Day Minnesota showdown.
“They’re going to look back and they’re not going to remember the score,” West coach Nate Olsen said. “They’re going to remember the locker room and their buddies. ... It was as pure as the game gets out here with the snow and a little wind. In Minnesota, what more can you ask for.”
The game started with a 14-minute delay, as shovelers furiously tried to remove the blowing snow where it was piling up in the East offensive zone. Despite that, it became clear both teams would have to battle two opponents when the puck was in that end during the first period.
Shae Gavin got East on the board with a wrist shot from the high slot, and Parker Anthony made it 2-0 just minutes later.
“I think they figured out a little bit quicker than we did that you just can’t stickhandle out there,” Olsen said. “We really struggled to get the puck out of our own end. What we needed to be doing was just shooting it high off the glass, getting it out and letting it run.”
When Gavin got a breakaway later in the period, he elected to brave the snow and skate in close for a deke rather than shoot from further out.
Unlike for Steindl, the snow cooperated for Gavin, and he made it 3-0.
“I let (Steindl) know,” Gavin said with a laugh.
The snow wasn’t nearly as big of a factor in the second and third periods, and the Cougars were able to hold onto their early lead.
East goalie Luca Barnett made his first varsity appearance Friday, getting the start with regular goalie Caelin Brueske out sick. The Cougars had Brueske’s jersey hanging from their bench.
Barnett made 10 saves en route to the shutout, and was mobbed by his teammates after the game.
“’Just stop the puck’ — that’s all I was thinking about,” Barnett said. “I don’t think it really hit me until the game was over and I was surrounded by everybody screaming my name.”
Added East coach Adam Fries: “Our guys went out there and played for him to make sure that he could get that one.”
In the third, the Cougars a pair of insurance goals, including Steindl’s.
The Cougars (11-5) play Tuesday at Northfield. West (5-11) plays Thursday at Owatonna.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.