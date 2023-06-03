Mankato East is the No. 1 seed for the Class AAA softball tournament, which begins Thursday at Caswell Park.
The Cougars (21-4), making their first state appearance in 11 years, will face Rocori in the opener at 11:15 a.m. on Field 1.
The other matchups are No. 5 Becker against No. 5 Cretin Derham Hall, No. 2 Winona against Delano, and No. 3 Chisago Lakes against Holy Angels.
The second round of games for Class AAA are scheduled for 6 p.m.
In Class AA, Le Sueuer-Henderson (20-5), the 2021 state champion, is the No. 1 seed and will take on Pequot Lakes at 9 a.m. Thursday. The other matchups in Class AA are No. 4 Pipestone Area against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, No. 2 St. Charles against Watertown Mayer, and No. 3 Proctor against St. Agnes.
New Ulm Cathedral (18-5) was not seeded in Class A and meets No. 3 Moose Lake-Willow River at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. No. 1 Randolph plays Upsala, No. 2 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River plays Menahga, and No. 4 Faribault Bethlehem Academy plays Edgerton/Southwest Minnesota Christian.
The tournament concludes Friday.
