The boys basketball teams from Mankato East, Maple River and Mankato Loyola are still playing.
East (24-5), making its second straight trip to the Class AAA tournament after finishing third last season, is seeded fourth and will play Alexandria (24-4) at noon on Tuesday at Williams Arena.
No. 1 Totino-Grace (21-8), the defending state champion, plays St. Francis (17-12) in the other quarterfinal, with the winners meeting Thursday at Target Center.
No. 2 Orono (24-5) plays Herrmanton (22-6), and No. 3 De La Salle (24-5) plays Stewartville (25-4) in the other quarterfinal games.
Maple River (29-2) is the fourth seed for the Class AA tournament and will play Minnehaha Academy (21-8) at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Target Center. Maple River defeated Minnehaha Academy 68-63 on Dec. 3 at Mapleton.
The winner will get No. 1 Holy Family Catholic (27-2) or Eden Valley-Watkins (24-6) in the semifinals on Friday at Target Center.
No. 2 seed Albany (29-1) plays Pequot Lakes (25-5) and No. 3 Plainview-Elgin-Milville (26-4) plays Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (24-6) on Tuesday at Williams Arena.
Mankato Loyola (22-8) is back in the Class A tournament for the first time since winning the championship in 2003. The Crusaders don't play until Wednesday, taking on No. 3 Spring Grove (29-1) in the quarterfinals at 5 p.m. at Williams Arena.
No. 2 New Life Academy (24-5) plays Sacred Heart (27-4 in the other half of the bracket. The winners play Friday at Target Center.
In the other half of the Class A field, No. 1 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (28-1) plays Nevis (24-6), and No. 4 Cherry (26-4) plays No. 5 Border West (26-2).
