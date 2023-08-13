Back in June, the Mankato East VFW Post 950 baseball team figured to be good, at least on paper.
There were 13 rising juniors, most of whom had played on the team in the summer of 2022. The Cougars’ junior varsity team went 18-1 in the spring, so there was a lot of momentum.
Still, a good spring guarantees nothing in the summer.
“A lot of times kids have work and other sports, which we totally understand. We’re a little more (relaxed) with that in the summer,” Post 950 coach Micah Degner said. “They wanted to be there, and they showed up every day.”
Post 950 went on an incredible run through the district and state playoffs, winning its final seven games to claim the state championship last weekend. Mankato’s only other VFW state title was in 2003, a team that featured players from throughout the school district.
“We had the same guys playing with us the majority of the season, JV, and then came up and played VFW with us,” Post 950 catcher Austin Hendley said. “I think it carried over very well.”
Post 950 (30-6) was the No. 1 seed in its seven-team district, but lost to Marshall in the second game of the double-elimination tournament. East then beat the other Mankato VFW team, before winning two straight against Marshall to advance to state.
Pitching was the key at state, with Post 950 getting three straight complete games to start the tournament.
Owen Studtmann tossed a shutout in the first game, a 4-0 win over host St. Cloud. Nathan Bridger went the distance in a 2-1 win over Little Falls in the second game, and Peyton McCormick tossed a shutout in a 2-0 victory against Forest Lake in the semifinals.
Studtmann, an All-Big Nine Conference honorable mention pick in the spring with the varsity team, came back after just three days of rest to get the win in the title game. He pitched six innings, before Alex Fast got the save in a 5-4 win over Owatonna.
Post 950 won four games in four days to claim the championship.
Over 21 1/3 innings in the playoffs, Studtmann allowed just two earned runs and recorded 26 strikeouts.
“Any time that he throws, it’s going to be low-scoring, and he’s going to keep you in the game. He doesn’t get hit hard,” Degner said. “He has four different pitches and he locates them all well.”
It’s been a great summer of baseball for East at both levels.
The VFW title came just a week after Mankato American, East’s Legion team, finished third in the state tournament.
“They really encouraged us to do better,” Hendley said of the Legion team. “They’ve always really been like family to us. Even when we don’t play with them, it’s a lot of fun to just practice with them.”
Looking ahead, the next goal is to do this in the spring. East’s varsity team suffered a tough loss to New Prague, the eventual state champions, in the section final in June.
The 13 juniors who won this state VFW championship will look to finish the job in sections next June.
“I told these guys after we lost to Marshall in that district tournament game that they’re basically our varsity group next year. We only have two returning seniors in the class above them,” Degner said. “They’re a varsity baseball team now, and to be in situations like that and have that pressure, it’s only going to make them better.”
