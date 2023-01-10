Attack, attack, attack.
Mankato East scored 42 points in the lane, pulling away in the second half to defeat Mankato West 77-61 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Tuesday at Minnesota State’s Bresnan Arena.
“We have some good shooters so we want to attack the basket, and if they double us, we can kick it out,” East coach Joe Madson said. “I thought we really did a good job of getting to the rim in the second half.”
West was aggressive early, with Mason DuRose and Trey Satre each scoring twice in the lane, forcing a timeout by East, down 10-4, just three minutes into the game.
“It’s East-West, Taylor Center, big game,” coach Joe Madson said. “I think the kids probably couldn’t remember their name to start. We usually play pretty good defense, but we weren’t moving our feet and getting out to their shooters. We did a better job of that in the second half.”
East responded with a 14-2 run, capped by a pair of 3-pointers from Carson Schweim.
The lead changed hands a few times before Schweim hit another 3-pointer in an 8-0 run that put East up 30-24 with 5 minutes to play in the half.
Emmett Olson hit a couple of jumpers to keep West close, but Dwaynne Bryant and Ganden Gosch both made shots from the lane that let East lead 39-35 at halftime.
“I thought we had some opportunities inside (in the first half),” West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “Mason (DuRose) had his best game of the season, and Kyle (Steinke) was tough down low. Sometimes in the big gym, with the big backdrop, you can’t always count on shooting lights out from 3.”
East went four minutes without scoring to open the second half, with West gaining a 41-39 lead, but Brogan Madson started going hard to the basket, scoring five points to put the Cougars back on top.
Landon Dimler hit three baskets, tying the game at 46, but Madson and Dwayne Bryant kept attacking as the Cougars started to build the lead. An 11-2 run put East ahead 57-48.
Steinke was tough in the lane for West, grabbing several rebounds and scoring a couple baskets to keep it close, but the Cougars stayed comfortably ahead.
“I was just trying to find mismatches and get in the lane,” Brogan Madson said. “Our shots weren’t really falling in the first half, but defensively, we were way better in the second half.”
Madson finished with 26 points, with 19 coming in the second half, and Schweim scored 20, with 17 in the first half. Gosch had 10 points and nine rebounds, and Giles Lancaster scored 11.
Steinke paced West with 14 points and nine rebounds.
East (7-2, 5-1 in Big Nine) plays at Albert Lea on Thursday. West (5-5, 3-4) plays Tuesday at Owatonna.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.