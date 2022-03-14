MANKATO — The Mankato East girls are playing in the state tournament this week, while the boys are playing in the section championship.
On Monday, eight players from East were named to the Elks all-city basketball teams, as chosen by local media.
The East girls who were chosen are senior Lexi Karge, senior Mackenzie Schweim, junior Peyton Stevermer, sophomore Macy Birkholz and sophomore Ellie Edberg.
Seniors Teresa Kiewiet, Lani Schoper and Annika Younge were also named to the team.
For the boys, East seniors Puolrah Gong, B.J. Omot and Meer Othow were chosen for the all-city team.
Mankato West seniors Mekhi Collins, Aidan Corbett and Louis Magers received all-city honors, as did Mankato Loyola juniors Lawson Godfrey and Simon Morgan.
The all-city banquet will be held Monday, April 4, at the Loose Moose.
