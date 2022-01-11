After leading from the opening tip, the Mankato East girls basketball team needed a buzzer-beater from senior guard Mackenzie Schweim to halt a torrid Mankato West comeback and gain a thrilling 50-49 Big Nine Conference win at Bresnan Arena on Tuesday.
East, which grabbed a 3-0 lead on Schweim’s baseline 3-pointer just 13 seconds into the highly intense contest, watched as the Scarlets overcame a pair of late eight-point deficits to take their first lead at 49-48 on two free throws from senior guard Lani Schoper with 26 seconds to go. Schoper, who converted 10 of 11 from the stripe, ended up with 16 points, six rebounds, three assists and a trio of steals.
After the Cougars (8-2, 8-1 in Big Nine) gained possession under their own basket with 2.2 seconds left on a jump ball, junior guard Ellie Edberg found Schweim in the lane among a bevy of West defenders. Schweim, who finished with 14 points, found an opening and banked in a short jumper off the left side to set off a huge Cougars’ celebration.
“We first drew up the play yesterday at practice,” Schweim said. “We ran it for the first time, and we said if it came down to it, we’re going to run it. We executed well with Lexi (Karge) setting a great screen, and Ellie making a great pass to me. We were able to finish it off so that was awesome.
“We let up a little bit with that big lead, and you can’t do that against West because it’s always going to be a battle. We’re going to have to execute a lot better next time we play them.”
West (8-3, 6-3) trailed 10-2 when Edberg dropped through a left-side 3-pointer. After baskets from freshman Rachel Younge and junior wing Teresa Kiewiet cut the deficit to 10-6, Karge’s driving hoop and putback triggered a half-ending 14-6 spurt that put the Cougars ahead 24-12.
Peyton Stevermer tallied eight points for East, who limited the Scarlets to 4 of 22 shooting from the field.
“We knew they’d be better offensively in the second half,” East coach Bob Stevermer said. “Our girls kept fighting, and we never panicked at the end when we just wanted to get a good possession after getting that jump ball in our favor.
“The lights are a little brighter in this game, and the adrenaline is going. You have to manage that as you’re playing and just keep competing.”
East maintained a comfortable lead for much of the second half as Macy Birkholz’s left-side triple produced a 40-30 advantage with 8:32 remaining. However, the pesky Scarlets continued to chip away after Schweim’s baseline drive made it 46-38.
Kiewiet’s baseline 3-pointer and five foul shots by Schoper capped an 11-2 burst that gave West its lone lead of the game.
“I am so proud of how our team fought back,” Schoper said. “We never put our heads down because we knew we could come back. We just kept leaning on each other knowing our shots would start to fall.
“Both teams played amazing defense. Both teams know each other extremely well so it was just a matter of who could execute better. If we would have shot better in the first half this game would have been different.”
Stevermer scored 14 points for the winners, who also received 10 points and 10 rebounds from Karge.
Kiewiet netted 16 points for the Scarlets, who also got eight second-half points from Landry Dubeau.
“I think a combination of East’s solid defense in the first half and us no being able to find the rim dug a hole for us,” West coach Julia Battern said. “We really stuck with it as a team and you can see the fire in their eyes during timeouts. These kids are ready to adjust and our full-court pressure was able to slow them down and take a little bit of their momentum away.”
Both teams are in action Thursday with East traveling to Albert Lea and West on the road at Marshall.
